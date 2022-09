Category: World Published on Monday, 19 September 2022 05:37 Hits: 4

Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania were scheduled to begin enforcing a ban on access to their countries for most Russians with EU visas on September 19, moving all four beyond the curbs recently agreed by all 27 EU members.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/poland-baltics-entry-ban-russians-eu-visas/32040504.html