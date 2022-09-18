Bill Clinton says Democrats can 'absolutely' beat 'psychically intolerant' Republicans in the midterms

Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 September 2022 15:35 Hits: 0

Former President Bill Clinton told CNN's Fareed Zakaria on Sunday that he believes that President Joe Biden and the Democrats can "absolutely" buck the historical trend of the opposition party making substantial congressional gains in the midterm elections.

"We could hold both these houses. But we have to say the right things," Clinton said of the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, in which the Democratic Party has razor-thin majorities.

"And we have to note, the Republicans always close well. Why? Because they find some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters about something. That's what they did in 2021 when they made critical race theory sound worse than smallpox, and it wasn't being taught in any public schools in America. They didn't care. They just scare people. And at the end, the breakpoint in American politics is not much different than it was in the '90s, that is, you still have to get those people," Clinton continued.

"It's just that there's so many fewer because as the parties have gone more ideological, and clear, and somehow psychically intolerant, they pull more and more people toward the extremes," Clinton explained. "But there's still some people hanging on there who are really trying to think and trying to understand what's going on."

Zakaria also asked Clinton to comment on the death of lawyer and judge Ken Starr, who led the Whitewater investigation that resulted in the GOP's failed impeachment crusade against Clinton during his second term.

"I read the obituary and I realized that his family loved him, and I think that's something to be grateful for. And when your life is over, that's all there is to say," Clinton said. "But I was taught not to talk about people that I, you know, I have nothing to say except I'm glad he died with the love of his family."

