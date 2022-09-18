GOP candidates are refusing to commit to accepting election results

Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 September 2022 17:45 Hits: 5

According to a report from the Washington Post, a solid one dozen Republican Party candidates running in battleground states avoided committing to accepting the results of the November midterm elections.

The Post reports that "In a survey by The Washington Post of 19 of the most closely watched statewide races in the country, the contrast between Republican and Democratic candidates was stark. While seven GOP nominees committed to accepting the outcomes in their contests, 12 either refused to commit or declined to respond. On the Democratic side,17 said they would accept the outcome and two did not respond.

The trend in GOP candidates casting doubts upon election integrity can be laid at the feet of Donald Trump who continues to argue that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him -- which in turn led to the Capitol riot on Jan 6 after a "Stop the Steal" rally in Washington D.C.

Two Republican candidates who were singled out for balking at committing to accepting a 2020 midterm election loss were gubernatorial candidates Kari Lake of Arizona and Tudor Dixon of Michigan.

"Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who has repeated Donald Trump's claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election, refused to say whether she would accept the results of her election," the report notes before saying of Dixon and others: "Several used the opportunity of The Post’s survey to raise further doubts about the integrity of U.S. elections. Michigan GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon answered the question of whether she would be willing to accept the result in November’s race by renewing her unfounded attacks on the Democratic secretary of state for her handling of the last election."

According to Paige Alexander, the head of the Atlanta-based Carter Center, "Faith in election integrity is a huge piece of what makes democracy work,” adding that her people are attempting to get signed pledges from candidates in Arizona, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and Michigan -- all of them pivotal states for both parties.

Other Republicans who either refused to commit or didn't respond include Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Sen Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Blake Masters (R-AZ).

You can read more here.



