For Spain, almost all of the names on the national team’s roster have changed in recent years. The expectations didn’t. And neither did the results. Juancho Hernangomez of the Toronto Raptors scored 27 points, his brother Willy Hernangomez added 14 and won tournament MVP honors, and Spain topped France 88-76 on Sunday to win the EuroBasket gold medal.

