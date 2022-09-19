Category: World Published on Monday, 19 September 2022 03:17 Hits: 8

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Sunday there would be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia as Kyiv reported its troops had advanced to the eastern bank of the Oskil River, threatening Russian occupation forces in the Donbas. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220919-live-zelensky-promises-no-lull-in-fight-to-regain-territory-from-russia