The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Live: Zelensky promises 'no lull' in fight to regain territory from Russia

Category: World Hits: 8

Live: Zelensky promises 'no lull' in fight to regain territory from Russia Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Sunday there would be no let up in fighting to regain territory lost to Russia as Kyiv reported its troops had advanced to the eastern bank of the Oskil River, threatening Russian occupation forces in the Donbas. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220919-live-zelensky-promises-no-lull-in-fight-to-regain-territory-from-russia

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version