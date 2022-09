Category: World Published on Monday, 19 September 2022 07:23 Hits: 4

PETALING JAYA: Datuk Zaid Ibrahim called on DAP's leadership to state whether it agrees with former attorney general Tommy Thomas' analysis of "the failure of Malay leadership". Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/09/19/state-your-stance-on-malay-governance-zaid-tells-dap-after-former-ag039s-speech