Category: World Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 15:28 Hits: 0

The Sweden Democrats secured their election Wednesday in a vote that had been too close to call. The anti-immigration party is now the nation’s second-most popular political party, continuing a far-right political trend across Europe.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0916/Sweden-first-party-surges-to-success-furthers-right-wing-trend?icid=rss