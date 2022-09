Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 11:12 Hits: 1

Ukraine’s current counteroffensive, in which its forces have regained control of some 3,400 square miles (8,800 square kilometers) of the country’s territory, has raised hopes that a Russian defeat is possible, if not inevitable. But while Russia’s occupation has been weakened, Ukraine’s path to victory for remains long, arduous, and rife with pitfalls.

