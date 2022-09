Category: World Published on Sunday, 18 September 2022 07:44 Hits: 5

SERIAN: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will be stepping up its preparations for the 15th general election (GE15), says coalition secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/09/18/gps-gearing-up-for-ge15-says-nanta