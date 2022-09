Category: World Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 18:21 Hits: 1

French film director Jean-Luc Godard first found inspiration in American film, then rejected the U.S., epitomizing France’s ambiguous attitude toward the country.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0916/New-Wave-filmmaker-Godard-lived-France-s-love-hate-relationship-with-US?icid=rss