Friday, 16 September 2022

While the pound’s recent declines may evoke memories of the 1992 "Black Wednesday" crisis, sterling's weakness does not reflect a general loss of confidence in UK assets. But the newly-announced plan to cap household energy prices may now lead to currency trouble by exposing the government’s balance sheet to huge potential losses.

https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/30-years-after-black-wednesday-british-pound-in-trouble-again-by-gene-frieda-2022-09