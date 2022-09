Category: World Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 12:50 Hits: 2

For decades, US defense contractors have reaped the benefits of protracted wars and long-term military alliances. With NATO on the verge of further enlargement and European countries looking to bolster their defense budgets, the war in Ukraine looks like another boon for the American arms industry.

