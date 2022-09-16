'Cut the hypocrisy': Hillary Clinton hammers Donald Trump's defenders over 'national security'

Category: World Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 17:56 Hits: 2

No president in U.S. history has been the subject of more investigations than Donald Trump — not even Richard Nixon. Almost 20 months after leaving the White House, the former president is being simultaneously investigated by Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis, New York State Attorney General Letitia James, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s January 6 select committee, and the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

DOJ is conducting an ongoing investigation of the January 6, 2021 insurrection as well as an investigation of the government documents that Trump was storing at Mar-a-Lago when FBI agents executed a search warrant there on Monday, August 6. Agents, according to the Washington Post, were looking for, among other things, highly classified documents pertaining to nuclear weapons — the type of documents that never should have left Washington, D.C. or been stored on private property.

During a Thursday, September 15 appearance on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers,” Hillary Clinton — former secretary of state, former U.S. senator, former first lady, and the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee — discussed the protocols for handling the kind of top-secret government documents that Trump was reportedly keeping at Mar-a-Lago. And she emphasized that the rules for transporting them from Point A to Point B are incredibly strict.

READ MORE: 'A ménage à treason': Stephen Colbert blasts Trump for storing 'top-secret' nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago

The 74-year-old Clinton told host Meyers, formerly of “Saturday Night Live,” that when she would read top-secret material as secretary of state in the Obama Administration, a military officer “would come into my office and would have a handcuff that was attached to a suitcase in order to show me something that was so secret he literally had to have it tied to his hand.”

The officer, according to Clinton, would watch her read the document, sign that she had read it, and then take it back.

Clinton also discussed the 2016 scandal involving her use of a private e-mail server for conducting government business. In response to the August 8 search at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s “whataboutist” defenders in right-wing media have been reflexively saying: What about Hillary Clinton’s e-mails?

A 2019 investigation, according to the New York Times, found that “there was no persuasive evidence of systemic, deliberate mishandling of classified information.” But at Trump rallies in 2016, Clinton’s detractors were chanting, “Lock her up, lock her up.”

READ MORE: Here’s the complete guide to every excuse Republicans have made for Trump’s theft of classified documents

Clinton, who was with her 42-year-old daughter Chelsea Clinton on “Late Night,” told Meyers, “Unlike those guys, I’m not saying ‘lock him up.’ I’m saying: Let’s just find the facts and follow the evidence wherever it goes.”

The former secretary of state also told the “Late Night” host, “I don’t care what political party you are, but come on, cut the hypocrisy. This is a threat to our national security.”

Watch the video below or watch it at this link:

Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton Discuss Trump's Classified Documents and Roe v. Wade www.youtube.com

READ MORE: 'Highest price tag': FBI official explains why Trump may have kept docs pertaining to foreign nuclear secrets

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/09/cut-the-hypocrisy-hillary-clinton/