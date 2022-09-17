WFP Warns Children's Education Affected by Food Crisis

Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 September 2022 02:29 Hits: 9

The WFP warned of the "devastating consequences for their education" and called for strengthening health and nutrition programs in schools, expanding safety nets and a substantial donor response.

UN Special Envoy for Global Education Gordon Brown warned of hunger's danger to school children. "Hunger is one of the biggest obstacles to effective learning."

The WFP referred to the lack of learning experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic with the closure of schools, noting that the current crisis could exacerbate this problem.

WFP, the New Partnership for Africa's Economic Development (NEPAD), including the Education Commission chaired by Brown, calls for an action plan to restore pre-pandemic school feeding programs.

There is enough food in the �� to feed everyone.



Yet, so much is wasted that if it were a country, it would be the third-largest producer of CO2 in the world.



Join us to #Act4SDGs and do your part to help the world reach #ZeroHunger.https://t.co/WR0afWssmOpic.twitter.com/V4XJy0Fg1J September 16, 2022

The following Monday, New York City will host the Transformative Education Summit, which Brown says is "a critical opportunity to address the hunger crisis."

To cover 73 million more children, the agencies are asking for 5.8 billion dollars annually. This would allow for expanded child and maternal health programs, support for out-of-school children, and greatermore significantinvestment in safety nets.

WFP School Programs Division Director Carmen Burbano said that "the link between hunger and missed learning opportunities needs to be higher on the international agenda." In contrast, SpeakUpAfrica founder and CEO Yacine Diop Djibo said, "Prioritizing school health is a good economic and social investment."

