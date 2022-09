Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 September 2022 02:31 Hits: 2

South Africa and the US have vowed to work more closely in areas such as climate change and security, despite disagreement on the war in Ukraine.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/south-africa-and-us-pledge-further-cooperation/a-63157692?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf