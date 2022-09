Category: World Published on Saturday, 17 September 2022 06:58 Hits: 2

Ukraine continues offensive operations in the northeast of the country while Russian forces have established a defensive line between the Oskil River and the town of Svatove, British military intelligence said on Saturday. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

