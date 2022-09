Category: World Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 14:33 Hits: 1

The Biden administration could have used Pakistan’s economic crisis to compel the country to sever its longstanding ties to terrorist groups. Instead, the US continues to protect and reward it, putting short-term geopolitical considerations ahead of long-term interests.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/biden-embraces-pakistan-terrorist-ties-by-brahma-chellaney-2022-09