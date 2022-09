Category: World Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 15:26 Hits: 1

French President Emmanuel Macron’s opposition to the completion of the Midi-Catalonia pipeline is symptomatic of a broader problem in Europe. Even as they all face spiking energy prices, EU members cannot seem to shake their every-country-for-itself mentality.

