Live: US announces $600 million arms package for Ukraine to boost momentum

Category: World Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 03:19 Hits: 8

The Biden administration announced Thursday it will send another $600 million in military aid to Ukraine, as the US rushes more weapons to fuel Kyiv's counteroffensive that has reclaimed large stretches of the embattled country and forced Russian troops to retreat. Follow FRANCE 24’s liveblog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220916-live-us-announces-600m-arms-package-for-ukraine-to-boost-momentum