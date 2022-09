Category: World Published on Friday, 16 September 2022 07:16 Hits: 6

(Reuters) - Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Friday that 135 Armenian service personnel had been killed in clashes with Azerbaijan this week, the Interfax news agency reported from a session of Armenia's parliament. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/09/16/armenia-says-135-soldiers-killed-in-clashes-with-azerbaijan-this-week