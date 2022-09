Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 15:15 Hits: 0

Photographer Daniel Beltrá has traveled the world documenting the devastating effects of human activity on our planet. From oil-soaked pelicans in Louisiana to depleted sea ice in the Arctic, his haunting images highlight the exorbitant costs of business as usual.

