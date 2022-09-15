The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

30 Years in the Making : U.S. Rail Strike Averted by Tentative Deal as Workers Decry Grueling Conditions

Railroad workers have reached a new tentative union contract with rail companies, averting a potential strike set to start on Friday that could have shut down rail service across the United States. The deal, which has yet to be released in writing and ratified by union members, is said to grant one paid sick day to workers, allow workers to attend medical appointments without being subject to attendance policies, and give a “semblance of a schedule” to rail workers, who are currently on call to work 24/7. Locomotive engineer Ron Kaminkow, the organizer for Railroad Workers United, says the railway crisis is “30 years in the making,” and describes how resentment has grown among workers as rail company executives slash resources for their employees while raking in record profits.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/15/railroad_workers_united_union_contract_strike

