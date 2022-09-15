The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

In the Shadow of Invasion : Artist Molly Crabapple Ukrainian Journalist Anna Grechishkina Document Ukraine War

Ukraine has accused Russia of bombing a dam in the southern city of Kryvyi Rih — where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was born — forcing evacuation in parts of the city due to flooding. The bombing is the latest Russian attack on civilain infrastructure since Ukrainian forces recaptured over 3,000 square miles of territory from Russia during a counteroffensive this past week. For more, we speak with New York-based artist and author Molly Crabapple, who just published a series of sketches documenting her recent travels across Ukraine alongside Ukrainian journalist and motorcyclist Anna Grechishkina. “I wanted to see with my own eyes how Ukrainians were writing and defining their own future,” says Crabapple. Her new piece is titled “In the Shadow of Invasion.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/15/molly_crabapple_anna_grechishkina_russia_ukraine

