Infuriating : A Third of Pakistan Is Underwater. Calls Grow for Climate Reparations and Debt Cancellation

Nearly 1,500 people have died and tens of millions have been displaced in Pakistan, where catastrophic flooding has left a third of the country underwater, washing away homes, farmlands, bridges, hospitals and schools. “People have lost everything,” says Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, a Pakistani artist and the grandson of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. Bhutto says the flooding has caused an epidemic of malaria and dengue fever, and calls on the International Monetary Fund to cancel the country’s debts and commit to climate reparations.

