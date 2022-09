Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 06:56 Hits: 6

A senior Armenian official has said that a cease-fire had been agreed with Azerbaijan after two days of heavy fighting linked to a decades-old dispute between the ex-Soviet Caucasus neighbors over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/armenia-azerbaijan-karabakh-truce/32034673.html