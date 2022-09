Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 04:50 Hits: 3

Governments around the world have slipped toward autocracy in recent years. Using historical data and case studies, DW looks at how democracies have fared against such threats.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/as-autocrats-ascend-gloomy-data-on-democracies-decline/a-62674756?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf