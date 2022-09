Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 01:27 Hits: 3

R&B singer R. Kelly was found guilty on Wednesday on multiple charges of child pornography and luring underage girls to have sex with him but not guilty of obstructing a 2008 state case that ended with his acquittal.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20220915-r-b-singer-r-kelly-found-guilty-on-child-pornography-charges