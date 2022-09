Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 02:26 Hits: 2

Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russia's Vladimir Putin and leaders from India and Central Asian nations headed to Uzbekistan on Thursday for a summit of a security group formed by Beijing and Moscow as a counterweight to U.S. influence.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20220915-china-s-xi-to-discuss-ukraine-war-with-putin-at-summit-in-kazakhstan