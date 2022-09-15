The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Nearly all of Kharkiv is 'de-occupied', says Zelensky

Live: Nearly all of Kharkiv is 'de-occupied', says Zelensky President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday visited the Kharkiv region, which has been "almost" entirely de-occupied following a lightning counter-offensive by Ukraine, and pledged victory as his hometown of Kryvyi Rig was threatened with flooding after a Russian strike on water infrastructure. Read FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220915-live-ukraine-s-zelensky-involved-in-car-accident-not-seriously-injured

