Live: Nearly all of Kharkiv is 'de-occupied', says Zelensky

Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 03:23 Hits: 4

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday visited the Kharkiv region, which has been "almost" entirely de-occupied following a lightning counter-offensive by Ukraine, and pledged victory as his hometown of Kryvyi Rig was threatened with flooding after a Russian strike on water infrastructure. Read FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220915-live-ukraine-s-zelensky-involved-in-car-accident-not-seriously-injured