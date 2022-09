Category: World Published on Thursday, 15 September 2022 07:13 Hits: 5

ADEN, Yemen (Reuters) - Kulthoom Muhammad Saeed was 12 years old when a young Queen Elizabeth visited Aden, then one of the world's busiest fueling ports and a strategic piece of Britain's crumbling global empire. Read full story

