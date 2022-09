Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 14:33 Hits: 1

For international relations to work, all parties must at least speak the same language when they use concepts like freedom and occupation. By putting themselves in the same boat as the Israelis, rather than the Palestinians, the Ukrainians are ceding a large chunk of the moral high ground.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/ukraine-like-palestine-not-israel-by-slavoj-zizek-2022-09