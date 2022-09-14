The Storm Is Here : War Reporter Luke Mogelson on U.S. Right-Wing Militias, Violence, Jan. 6 Trump

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 12:38 Hits: 3

We speak with The New Yorker’s award-winning war correspondent Luke Mogelson about his new book, “The Storm Is Here: An American Crucible.” The book gives an eyewitness account of right-wing extremism and growing civic unrest in the U.S. since 2020, starting with anti-lockdown protests in Michigan and culminating in the January 6 insurrection. Mogelson, who filmed the attack on the U.S. Capitol, says many of the right-wing rioters viewed the insurrection “not as a political act but as something taking place in a more timeless, kind of cosmic spiritual framework.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/9/14/luke_mogelson_january_6_far_right