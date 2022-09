Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 06:07 Hits: 5

World leaders have called for an immediate cessation in hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan after nearly 100 troops were killed in the deadliest clashes between the two Caucasus neighbors since the end of a 2020 war over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

