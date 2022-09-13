Marjorie Taylor Greene says Congress being in session is 'always a problem for the American people'

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 23:00 Hits: 6

United States Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) posted a video on Twitter late Tuesday afternoon telling her right-wing constituency that they should brace for bad news because Congress has reconvened for the fall.

Greene briefly greeted her audience and then immediately complained about falling gas prices.

"Hi everyone! Congress is back in session this week and this is why it's always a problem for the American people. It's bad enough that [President] Joe Biden is leading the effort to drain our strategic petroleum reserves making it a true national emergency for America," she said.

"This is why gas prices are down," the lawmaker continued. "I know they're trying to give you other reasons but the real reason is because November is coming and Joe Biden and the Democrats know they have big problems. This is why gas prices are down, because they're draining our emergency reserves of millions of barrels of oil."

But Greene had more grievances to air.

"What else is happening?" she mused.

"[Majority Leader] Chuck Schumer [D-New York] in the Senate is leading an effort of fifty billion of your hard-earned tax dollars to pay for what? No, not a border wall, not funding the police or reduce crime, not anything to lower inflation, it's all to send more money to another country's borders. That's Ukraine. And also spend money for monkeypox, the one thing that no one's concerned about," she stated.

Greene then repeated her belief, despite being on the verge of getting reelected, that "Congress is always causing damage to our economy and putting the American people in debt. Just wanted to give you a heads up on what's coming and this is why it's always a problem when Congress is in session."

