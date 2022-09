Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 02:18 Hits: 6

Queen Elizabeth's casket, which was flown from Edinburgh to London, became the most tracked flight in history. Thousands also gathered outside the Buckingham Palace to say their final goodbyes.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/queen-elizabeth-ii-s-casket-arrives-at-buckingham-palace/a-63111607?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf