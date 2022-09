Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 04:03 Hits: 5

Air pollution linked to carbon emissions causes millions of deaths every year. A coalition of health groups have called for a nonproliferation treaty to end fossil fuel use around the world.

