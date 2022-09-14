The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Crowds gather to pay their final respects to the Queen

Crowds gather to pay their final respects to the Queen King Charles III will lead a procession of the coffin of his mother Queen Elizabeth II through London on Wednesday before hundreds of thousands of people pay their final respects. Six days after her death in Scotland, Queen Elizabeth’s body will be borne on a horse-drawn gun carriage from her Buckingham Palace home to Westminster Hall where she will remain for four days until her funeral next Monday.

