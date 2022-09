Category: World Published on Wednesday, 14 September 2022 06:18 Hits: 5

Europe's fears of a long winter with scarce energy supplies because of Russia's war in Ukraine are expected to top an annual speech by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220914-energy-crisis-to-top-eu-chief-s-state-of-the-union-address