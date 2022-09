Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 21:46 Hits: 3

For the Ukrainian resistance preparing for months for the promised military advance on Russian forces in Kherson, maintaining a patient equilibrium has been key.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/0913/For-Ukrainians-rooting-out-Russians-in-south-patience-pays?icid=rss