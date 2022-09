Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 12:00 Hits: 2

Global science bodies have long confirmed indigenous peoples’ unique contributions to conservation. But with these communities being relentlessly displaced from their ancestral homes, financial support and secure land rights have become crucial to their ongoing stewardship of the world’s biodiversity.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/indigenous-knowledge-land-ownership-key-to-biodiversity-by-hindou-ibrahim-2022-09