Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Too often, rich countries deny their historical responsibilities, whether it be for colonialism, slavery, or today's mounting climate damage. But the developing world will not forget the leading role that industrialized economies have played in permanently altering the climate and making catastrophic events more likely.

