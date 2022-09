Category: World Published on Monday, 12 September 2022 19:52 Hits: 3

Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's official visit to Kazakhstan later this week, many Kazakhs who have been demanding the release of their relatives from camps in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang have found themselves under pressure from authorities.

