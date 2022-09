Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 06:02 Hits: 7

Armenia lost at least 49 soldiers in the latest border clashes with Azerbaijan early on September 13, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said, amid international calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities between the two Caucasus archenemies.

