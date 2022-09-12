Marjorie Taylor Greene tells Steve Bannon she plans to impeach Joe Biden over renewable energy

Category: World Published on Monday, 12 September 2022 23:00 Hits: 8

United States Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) revealed to Real America's Voice talk show host Steve Bannon on Monday that she has drafted articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden over his investments in renewable energy.

"Because they're driving the Green New Deal which is going to plunge America into darkness and that will lead to death and all kinds of issues across America. We simply cannot exist on solar and wind energy at this time. The technology is not there and there's no reason to destroy fossil fuels," Greene said of the Inflation Reduction Act on War Room With Steve Bannon.

"And because of that, Steve, it's such a dangerous threat. No president should be doing that," Greene continued. "I have articles prepared on Joe Biden and we're looking at introducing those possible as early as this week."

Yale University explained last December why such claims are false.

"In reality, it is entirely possible to sustain a reliable electricity system based on renewable energy sources plus a combination of other means, including improved methods of energy management and storage," Yale wrote in its report. "A clearer understanding of how to dependably manage electricity supply is vital because climate threats require a rapid shift to renewable sources like solar and wind power."

