UN Warns of Israeli Actions in Occupied Palestinian Territories

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Nada al-Nashi, called Monday on the need for "prompt, independent, impartial, exhaustive and transparent" investigations. Over the last few weeks, Palestinians have been shot dead almost daily by Israeli soldiers in the region.

"There is an alarming increase in the number of Palestinians, including children, killed and injured at the hands of Israeli forces in the occupied Palestinian territory, including the recent upsurge in clashes in Gaza in early August and the widespread use of live fire in security operations in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem," Nada al-Nashi said.

The official said that "prompt, independent, impartial, thorough and transparent" investigations are needed concerning fatalities and injuries in the occupied territories.

Al-Nashi also referred to the situation of human rights defenders in the "occupied Palestinian territory." Israeli orders to close seven Palestinian human rights and humanitarian organizations in Ramallah on August 18, including threats of arrest "for doing their work," were denounced by the UN High Commissioner.

Israeli occupation forces arrested 607 Palestinians, including 59 children and 13 women, in occupied Palestinian territories during August 2022, according to Palestinian Prisoners' Club #ApartheidIsrael@UN@antonioguterrespic.twitter.com/oSFLc8V2hd September 12, 2022

Al-Nashi further denounced the Israeli regime for refusing to renew the visas of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights' international staff.

