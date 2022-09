Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 07:35 Hits: 9

Possible cease-fire talks have been thrown into doubt after the TPLF said its capital was hit by an air strike. The strike reportedly hit a university in Mekele.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/ethiopia-air-strike-hits-tigray-capital-as-rebels-express-interest-in-peace-process/a-63100724?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf