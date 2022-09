Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 07:46 Hits: 14

Armenian and Azerbaijani soldiers exchanged artillery fire near Nagorno-Karabakh, prompting fears of escalation similar to the 2020 war. Both sides blamed each other for the initial provocations.

