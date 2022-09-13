Category: World Published on Tuesday, 13 September 2022 05:24 Hits: 8

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the West to speed up weapons deliveries as Ukrainians move to consolidate control over the territories surrounding Kharkiv seized back from Russia. Ukraine's troops have recaptured dozens of towns in the region as many Russian soldiers retreated back over the border. In a retaliatory move Russia struck several recaptured areas with missiles overnight. Read FRANCE 24’s live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20220913-live-ukraine-calls-on-allies-to-speed-up-arms-deliveries-after-russian-retreat