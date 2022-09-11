The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces make gains

Live: Russia gives up key northeast towns as Ukrainian forces make gains Moscow abandoned its main bastion in northeastern Ukraine on Saturday, in a sudden collapse of one of the war's principal front lines after Ukrainian forces made a rapid advance. Meanwhile, Ukraine’s atomic power operator said Sunday that the last reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid. Read FRANCE 24’s live coverage of the day’s events. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

