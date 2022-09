Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 September 2022 07:26 Hits: 6

PETALING JAYA: After submitting an official application to join Pakatan Harapan, the fledgling Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) party is ready to meet with the Opposition coalition to address issues standing in the way of a pact. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/09/11/muda-ready-for-sit-down-with-pakatan-parties-to-iron-out-differences